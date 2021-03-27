Indiana Republicans resolute for school voucher expansion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican lawmakers remain resolute on their push for a big expansion of Indiana’s private school voucher program in the face of pushback from public school leaders across the state.

The Republican-dominated state Senate has not yet unveiled any revisions to the voucher expansion plan approved in February by the House that’s projected to boost the program’s cost by nearly 50% over the next two years.

More than 100 public school boards have approved resolutions against the expansion, which could consume nearly 40% of the total K-12 state funding increase touted by Republicans. Legislative leaders, however, maintain parents should have the choice of where their children attend school.