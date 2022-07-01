By ARLEIGH RODGERS Associated Press/Report for America

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Health says the number of abortions performed in the state rose by 8.5% last year.

The data release comes as lawmakers in the Republican-dominated Legislature prepare to debate tighter abortion laws following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The Health Department’s annual report shows 8,414 abortions were performed in the state during 2021.

That’s 658 more than the 7,756 abortions during 2020 in Indiana.

About 56% of abortions in Indiana last year were drug induced, a slight increase from 2020 when, for the first time, they accounted for a majority at 55%.