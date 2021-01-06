Indiana politicians react on twitter to electoral college confirmation chaos

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – U.S. Congressmen from Indiana have been active on social media since the very beginning of the saga surrounding the electoral college vote confirmation of President-Elect Joe Biden. WANE 15 has followed their tweets on Wednesday, the day of the official electoral college vote count. Indiana politicians have decided to sit on different sides of history.

WANE 15 reached out to Republican U.S. Senator Todd Young of Indiana who said he’s unable to talk with us until things calm down at the Capitol. At 12:48 p.m., he tweeted out a picture of his statement on the electoral college certification, which said in part, “I will uphold my constitutional duty and certify the will of the states as represented. The people voted and the electoral college voted. Congress must fulfill it’s role in turn.”

Republican U.S. Senator of Indiana Mike Braun is doing the opposite Wednesday. He tweeted out a picture of himself signing his objection to Arizona electors, tagging President Donald Trump in the tweet.

He also tweeted, “What we’re seeing at the Capitol is wrong, hurts the cause of election integrity, and needs to stop immediately. Rioting and violence are never acceptable.”

U.S. Representative of Indiana Jim Banks (R-3rd District) is also objecting. He sent WANE 15 video he shot of the protests from his office across the street from the Capitol.



At 3:22 p.m. Wednesday, Banks sent out a tweet asking his followers to please pray for our country.

Less than an hour later, he tweeted, “Peaceful protest is healthy, but what is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is unacceptable and un-American.”

WANE 15 quickly caught up with Banks’ predecessor, former Republican U.S. Congressman Marlin Stutzman, who said he never expected to see protesters surround the U.S. Capitol.

“We’re at a hot point in this country where you have a huge number of people that feel the election was stolen, was manipulated, including me,” he said. “I believe the election was manipulated somehow. Having been around elections for almost 20 years, there’s just something not right.”

We will keep up with these various social media feeds throughout the night.