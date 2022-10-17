KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two parents were arrested at their home Sunday afternoon on several drug charges, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

Around 11:30 p.m., state police and Knox County sheriff’s deputies went to a house on SR 67 in Bruceville with a search warrant. Officers had received a citizen’s complaint earlier in the day reporting suspected drug activity at the house, according to the release.

The release said officers found marijuana, about 6 grams of meth, and drug paraphernalia in the house. 40-year-old Andrew Woods and 37-year-old Brandi Petelle were arrested for “various drug offenses,” according to the release.

Police said three of their children were also home at the time of the parents’ arrest. The Department of Child Services was called, the release said, and then the children were released to a family member.

Woods and Petelle were both charged with the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor Neglect of a Dependent, Level 6 Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

The two are currently being held on bond in the Knox County Jail.