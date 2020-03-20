Indiana officials considering delay of May primary election

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials are considering delaying the state’s primary election as several other states are doing to help ensure voters worried about the coronavirus outbreak can safely cast their ballots.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday he’s in favor of pushing back Indiana’s May 5 primary, but that GOP Secretary of State Connie Lawson was leading discussions with state political party leaders.

Ohio and Kentucky are among at least seven states that have delayed primaries, and others are considering increased voting by mail.

Indiana Democratic Chairman John Zody said he believed conducting the primary largely by mail was the best option.