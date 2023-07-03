PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A police officer died early Monday at a hospital near Indiana’s border with Kentucky, Indiana State Police announced Monday.

Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn, 46, responded just after midnight to a reported disturbance at Perry County Memorial Hospital, ISP said at a press conference. Gunfire was reportedly exchanged, killing Glenn along with the suspect, 34-year-old Sean Hubert.

Glenn was a 20-year veteran with the Tell City Police Department and Perry County Sheriff’s Department.

Indiana State Police is still investigating the shooting.