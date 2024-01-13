ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A couple of hundred Indiana Michigan Power customers are without electricity throughout Allen County. The outages are widespread, with many starting early Saturday morning.

Just over 225 customers in Noble County are experiencing an outage as well. That outage is concentrated just south of Kimmell.

“In addition to internal resources, our full complement of business partners are

on standby to assist if needed. At this time, I&M has the necessary resources in place to deal

with the current weather threat communicated from our meteorology staff and has not requested mutual assistance crews from other areas. I&M is also making preparations to send assistance to other areas once the weather threat has passed through our territory,” I&M said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Customers can stay up to date on outages by checking the outage map. You can click here to find that. I&M also encourages customers to check its social media pages for current information. You can also find safety tips by clicking here.