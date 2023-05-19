FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Marshmallow,” “Squirt” and “Stewart.”

Those are the names of three peregrine falcon fledglings that will be soaring across the skies in a few months.

On Friday, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) banded and named the three birds that have been perched atop the Indiana Michigan Center building for weeks.

“This is such a special event for the community, employees and bird watchers from around the globe each year,” said Stephanny Smith, I&M director of Communications.

I&M said the peregrine falcon chicks become fully fledged around 5 to 6 weeks after hatching and will leave the nest a few months after becoming fully fledged.

In order to determine the names, I&M let the community vote on social media to decide on names that were chosen by The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.

I&M said 69 chicks have hatched atop the Indiana Michigan Center since 1996.

The company also works with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation and the Indiana Audubon Society to make sure the falcons are taken care of.

Those interested in watching the falcons grow can do so on YouTube.