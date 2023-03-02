FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) hosted an open house Thursday to inform the public about an upcoming transmission line project on Fort Wayne’s southwest side.

The project, which would take place in Fort Wayne and Aboite Township, will replace wooden poles from the 1960s with steel poles.

The caveat is that I&M said crews will need to clear all trees and woody-stemmed vegetation within the 50-foot right of way corridor to ensure the safe construction, operation and maintenance of the power line, which drew the ire of some residents worried about trees in their yard being displaced.

“I don’t want to lose my set of trees because it gives me privacy,” said Fort Wayne resident Jim Reiter in mid-February.

At the open house, residents were able to learn more about the project, talk with I&M employees and review maps.

Those who are unable to attend can view a virtual open house online.

The project will cost approximately $15 million and is expected to be completed by late 2025.