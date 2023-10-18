FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Michigan Power announced Wednesday that its plans to build four solar power plants in Indiana have been approved by state regulators.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission’s green light means the electric utility can move forward with construction of the plants, one of which will be built in DeKalb County. The other three will be built in Blackford, Pulaski, and Elkhart counties.

According to a press release from I&M, the solar plants will be capable of generating enough energy to power more than 200,000 typical homes by mid-2026.

No specific locations for the solar plants were provided by I&M, however the utility said the developers of the four sites have been working with local officials in the four counties to

address any concerns and meet the requirements to gain local approval.