Indiana man in police shootout released from hospital and transferred to jail

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A man hospitalized after a shootout with Fort Wayne police earlier this week was released from medical care Saturday afternoon and transferred to Allen County Jail.

Justin Robert Weikel, 40, of LaOtto, Indiana, is currently detained on an outstanding Noble County arrest warrant, charges which are unrelated to the police action shooting incident. On Wednesday night, he was involved in a police pursuit that led to the police action shooting incident.

According to the Indiana State Police, the incident began shortly after 11:30 p.m. when officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department attempted to stop a Buick for a reckless driving violation near Harris Road and Olympia Avenue. The suspect driver, identified as Weikel, initially stopped but then sped off from the traffic stop as the officer was walking up to the car, initiating the pursuit.

The chase across Allen, DeKalb, and Noble counties ended around 12:15 a.m. when Weikel stopped on Waits Road east of Main Street at the Johnson mobile home park on the south side of Kendallville. According to ISP, Weikel refused to exit his car and began firing shots from within the car. Multiple officers returned fire and then proceeded to set up a secure perimeter to protect surrounding residents.

Around, 1:45 a.m. SWAT officers from Fort Wayne PD took Weikel into custody where he was treated by paramedics nearby.

The Indiana State Police investigation surrounding the events that led to the police action shooting remains ongoing. ISP said that once the investigation is completed, the full report will be turned over to the Noble County Prosecutor for review, and determination of criminal charges will be filed.