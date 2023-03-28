HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man is in critical condition after getting hit by a semi-tractor trailer in Carmel on Tuesday.

The collision happened at approximately 11:41 a.m. on Interstate 465 near Meridian Street in northern Indianapolis, according to the Indiana State Police.

The Carmel Police Department and Carmel Fire Department arrived quickly to the scene as well. Upon arrival, the man was lying on the ground unresponsive.

Paramedics performed emergency medical aid at the scene before taking the man in critical condition to a local hospital.

According to state police, a preliminary investigation found that the injured man was driving westbound on I-465 when he crashed into a concrete wall that disabled his vehicle near the 30.7-mile-marker. The man exited his vehicle and crossed three lanes by foot before he was struck by a semi in the right lane.

The driver of the semi immediately stopped and stayed at the scene to speak with investigators, police said.

The right two lanes of I-465 were closed for two hours during the investigation. All lanes are now open in the area.

The crash is still under investigation.