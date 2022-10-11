MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) A man taking kite surfing lessons Saturday on Lake Michigan died Monday from a cardiac arrest due to drowning according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement.

The incident took place near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City.

An investigation determined that Douglas Tolle, 56, of Bremen began struggling in the water during the lesson and by the time other kite surfers reached him, he was unconscious. Someone called 911 and CPR was started. Tolle was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He passed away on Monday.