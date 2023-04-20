WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested early Thursday morning after an online message threatening school violence was traced back to him, according to a release from the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, who was not named in the release, was arrested and taken to the Miami County Jail.

Around 3 a.m., a police department in Illinois contacted Wabash Central Dispatch to warn them of a potential threat of school violence they believed was directed at Wabash County.

The police department had found the threat after it was posted to a livestream social networking service, the release said. The message read “I’m going to go around and shoot every school I see.”

The user who wrote the message had his name, date of birth and pictures of himself on his profile. Wabash police investigated and found the man had recently been involved in a child custody case with his partner, and had been served a restraining order.

A school in Wabash County had contacted police on back-to-back days to talk with the suspect about his “displeasure with a child custody issue”, the release said, and the man had “an abusive attitude towards school staff.” The man was given a “no trespass warning” for the school property after the second encounter.

The morning dispatch was alerted of the threat, police found the suspect at Manchester University, where he was employed by a contracted food service company on campus, police said in the release. He was detained, interviewed and then taken to jail.

The investigation is ongoing.