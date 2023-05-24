FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch held a roundtable in Fort Wayne to discuss the real estate climate in northeast Indiana and across the state.

Lt. Gov. Crouch and the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority met with realtors across Indiana to get firsthand feedback on some of the hurdles to homeownership.

“As we grow our economy here in Indiana, we have to have adequate housing for the people we are attracting, but also for Hoosiers who are trying to get into the market,” Lt. Gov. Crouch said.

Lt. Gov. Crouch said the feedback she received on Wednesday is “critical” to hear so that officials can use it to improve economic development in the future.

Organizers held the roundtable at the Upstate Alliance of Realtors at 3403 E. Dupont Road.