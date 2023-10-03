INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana and Kentucky fans have been asking for it, and now the two schools will finally give their rabid fanbases what they want after a 14-year absence.

The Hoosiers and Wildcats will rekindle one of the great rivalries in men’s college basketball when they revive their annual grudge match with a four-game series beginning in 2025.

One of the contests will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis in 2026.

“This is a great day for our program and our fans,” Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said in a school press release. “Indiana-Kentucky is one of the best rivalries in college basketball with so many great games over the years. We worked hard to get this done, and I could not be happier to be playing Kentucky once again.”

“This is a really important rivalry to our fans and the game of college basketball, and we’re happy to bring it back,” said Kentucky head coach John Calipari. “Mike and I have been friends for years, and I have the utmost respect for him as a coach and as a man.”

Indiana and Kentucky have not met since 2011, when the Hoosiers upset the then-No. 1 Wildcats at Assembly Hall via a buzzer-beater from forward Christian Watford.

The teams have met twice in the NCAA Tournament since Watford’s buzzer beater. Kentucky sent Indiana home during the 2011 NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. The Hoosiers then topped the Wildcats in a Round of 32 game in 2016 in Des Moines.

Kentucky leads the all-time series, 32-25.

IU/UK Series Schedule

December 20, 2025 – Rupp Arena

December 27, 2026 – Lucas Oil Stadium

December 18, 2027 – Rupp Arena

December 16, 2028 – Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall