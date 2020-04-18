Indiana hospital gets baby face shields for virus protection

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana hospital has begun fitting newborn babies with tiny plastic face shields to protect them from the coronavirus.
Berry Global, the Evansville-based plastic packaging company delivered a working prototype to Deaconess Women’s Hospital on Tuesday.
The next day the hospital begun using the shields. They expect to have around 100 on hand.
CEO Chris Ryan told the Evansville Courier & Press they are doing anything possible to shield babies from exposure to the virus, given that newborns are susceptible to airborne germs when they travel around the hospital in an open bassinet for routine postnatal procedures.
