Indiana hospital gets baby face shields for virus protection

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT THAT THE BABY IS A LIFELIKE DOLL – In this April 14, 2020 photo provided by Deaconess Women’s Hospital, Deaconess Women’s Hospital CEO Christina Ryan holds a lifelike baby doll wearing a plastic face shield produced by Evansville, Indiana-based plastic packaging manufacturer Berry Global. Berry Global is making the scaled-down face shields to protect infants against COVID-19. As of Wednesday, Deaconess Women’s Hospital had begun using about 10 of the shields on infants at the Evansville hospital to protect them from the coronavirus. (Lindsey Johnson/Deaconess Women’s Hospital via AP)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana hospital has begun fitting newborn babies with tiny plastic face shields to protect them from the coronavirus.

Berry Global, the Evansville-based plastic packaging company delivered a working prototype to Deaconess Women’s Hospital on Tuesday.

The next day the hospital begun using the shields. They expect to have around 100 on hand.

CEO Chris Ryan told the Evansville Courier & Press they are doing anything possible to shield babies from exposure to the virus, given that newborns are susceptible to airborne germs when they travel around the hospital in an open bassinet for routine postnatal procedures.

