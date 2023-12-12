GREENSBURG, Ind. (WANE) Efforts to unionize non-union auto plants, including one in Indiana, are being met with illegal resistance according to the United Auto Workers, and the union has filed unfair labor practice charges against Honda, Hyundai, and Volkswagen.

In Indiana, the charges involve the Honda plant in Greensburg.

“We are filing an unfair labor practice charge against Honda because of management illegally telling us to remove union stickers from our hats, and for basically threatening us with write-ups,” Honda worker Josh Cupit is quoted as saying in an article on the UAW website.

Unfair labor practice charges have also been filed against Volkswagen and Hyundai at plants in Tennessee and Alabama respectively.

According to CNBC, Hyundai and Honda refuted the allegations. Volkswagen said it takes such “claims like this very seriously and will investigate accordingly.”

“These companies are breaking the law in an attempt to get autoworkers to sit down and shut up instead of fighting for their fair share,” said UAW President Shawn Fain. “But these workers are showing management that they won’t be intimidated out of their right to speak up and organize for a better life. From Honda to Hyundai to Volkswagen and beyond, we’ve got their back. The auto industry’s record profits should mean record contracts for these workers, too.”

The unfair labor practice charges were filed Monday ahead of a YouTube address by Fain where he updated members on efforts to unionize 13 non-union auto manufacturers. The UAW recently finalized new record contracts with Ford, GM and Stellantis.

The Office of the General Counsel (OGC), affiliated with the U.S. Federal Labor Relations Authority will investigate the charges.