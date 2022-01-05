Indiana health commissioner gets COVID-19 for the second time

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday morning that State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D. has tested positive again for COVID-19.

According to a news release, Box is recovering at home. She tested positive via a rapid test Tuesday morning after experiencing symptoms Monday evening. She has also gotten a PCR test which will determine whether she has been infected with the Omicron strain of the virus. The highly contagious Omicron variant has caused a surge in cases with Indiana reporting 8,533 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and a seven-day positivity rate of 20.5 percent.

The department of health noted that Box is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November. She is one of an estimated 113,000 Indiana residents to suffer a breakthrough case since Jan. 18, 2021. She was experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing and a sore throat and was isolating at home. She will follow the isolation guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which call for her to isolate for five full days and allow her to return to work fully masked on the sixth day if her symptoms are improving.

This is the second time Box has become sickened with COVID-19, after testing positive in October 2020. An estimated 15,000 Hoosiers have become reinfected with COVID-19. The CDC says some reinfections are expected and is studying the frequency of such cases. Individuals who have previously had COVID-19 should still get vaccinated to prevent serious illness that can lead to hospitalization or death.