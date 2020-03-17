Indiana governor signs executive order on COVID-19 response

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed additional directives Tuesday to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Among the steps Holcomb is taking is to activate the Indiana National Guard to be on duty to help as needed. The order also delays any non-essential public meetings.

If a meeting is essential, only one member is required to be physically present. The other members will be able to participate electronically.

The executive order also ratifies his guidance for all bars, nightclubs and restaurants to be closed to dine-in patrons. The businesses can provide take-out or delivery through the end of March.

The governor’s office also shared information from the Indiana Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program to agencies to help them continue to serve clients while protecting their staff and families.

The state health department is experiencing a high call volume. The governor’s office encourages people to visit in.gov/coronavirus for more information. Healthcare providers and members of the public can also call a toll-free call center at 877-826-0011.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is working with local WorkOne offices to make sure that people who need computer access for unemployment insurance claims can have that access.

In Indianapolis, the DWD office in the Indiana Government Center South in Marion County is open from 8 am until 4:30 p.m. and has computers available for use.

The Indiana State Library is now closed to the public, anyone needing access to the library’s online services can do so without interruption.