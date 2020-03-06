Indiana governor backs path for forcing out attorney general

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill arrives for a hearing at the state Supreme Court at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. A 60-day law license suspension is being recommended for Hill after allegations that he grabbed the buttocks of state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, and inappropriately touched three other women during a party. The recommendation filed Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, with the state Supreme Court puts the Republican Hill’s ability to remain as state government’s top lawyer in jeopardy as he must have a law license to hold the position. It wasn’t immediately clear how a temporary suspension would affect his status. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is endorsing a proposal that could force the state’s attorney general from office over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday that he supports a bill endorsed by the Indiana House that would prohibit anyone whose law license has been suspended for at least 30 days from serving as attorney general.

Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill is awaiting the state Supreme Court’s decision on a recommendation that he face a minimum 60-day suspension. Hill has denied wrongdoing and resisted calls for his resignation.

The state Senate must approve the proposal before it goes to the governor.