INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana football program is going in a new direction in 2024.

A source confirmed to FOX59/CBS4 sports the school has fired head coach Tom Allen after seven seasons. He took over for Kevin Wilson, who was fired after the 2016 season, and coached the team against Utah in the Foster Farms Bowl.

Allen compiled a 33-49 record leading the Hoosiers to the 2019 Gator Bowl and the 2020 Outback Bowl. The shortened COVID season was arguably his best as Indiana finished 6-2 with wins over three ranked teams: Penn State, Michigan, and Wisconsin and he won Big Ten coach of the year honors.

The Hoosiers began to struggle in 2021, finishing 2-10 and going 0-9 in the conference. The team fared slightly better in 2022, going 4-8 and picking up Big Ten wins against Illinois and Michigan State.

The team lost to Purdue 35-31 on Saturday to wrap up the season with a 3-9 record and in last place in the Big Ten East division. The loss was the third straight in the annual Bucket Game with the Boilermakers.

According to multiple reports, the school will have to pay Allen a $20 million buyout over the next four years.

Allen is an Indiana native, graduating from New Castle High School. He was head coach at Ben Davis High School before holding several assistant coaching positions on the college level, including at Ole Miss and South Florida. He became the Hoosiers’ defensive coordinator in 2016.