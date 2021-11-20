Indiana environmental chief leaving for federal agency job

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The head of Indiana’s environmental oversight department for the past five years is leaving that position for a job with the federal government.

The governor’s office announced this past week that Bruno Pigott is resigning as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management effective Dec. 3.

Pigott is taking a new job as deputy assistant administrator in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Water. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said Pigott has been dedicated to balancing business and protection of the environment during his more than 20 years with the state agency.

Holcomb hasn’t yet named a replacement.