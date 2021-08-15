Indiana emergency medical services face growing strain

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An increase in ambulance calls across Indiana and fewer emergency medical workers has officials raising concerns about longer response times and growing delays in moving seriously ill patients to larger hospitals.

State reports show the number of ambulance calls grew 44% since 2018 to more than 1 million last year. That comes along with a slight decline in the number of emergency medical technicians and paramedics and an 11% drop in available ambulances for emergency calls during that time.

Patients at small hospitals in rural communities face waiting hours or more for an ambulance ride for more advanced treatment at hospitals in Indianapolis, Cincinnati or Chicago.