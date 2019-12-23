Indiana DNR investigating killing of bald eagle

(Courtesy: Indiana DNR) Anyone with information regarding the shooting of the eagle should call Indiana conservation officers’ central dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-TIPIDNR.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is looking for the person who shot and killed a bald eagle Friday.

DNR says the eagle was found alive south of the White River, near Dixie Road, but it later died from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting of the eagle should call Indiana conservation officers’ central dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-TIPIDNR.

A reward is available for information that leads to an arrest, according to DNR.

(Photo By Indiana DNR)