Indiana Department of Transportation boosts starting salary for skilled trades positions

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) In an attempt to lure more applicants for a variety of jobs, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has increased entry level pay for skilled trades positions.

The new starting pay for entry level positions will be $20.00 per hour with a valid CDL and $19.00 per hour without a CDL. INDOT will also pay for CDL training (within 90 days of employment), and employees who obtain a valid CDL will begin earning the additional $1 per hour.

INDOT has a variety of career opportunities within our skilled trades positions such as:

Highway Maintenance Technicians

Heavy Equipment Operators

Fleet & Equipment Mechanics

Construction Inspectors

Traffic Signal Technicians

Construction Project Managers

Benefits of working at INDOT include a comprehensive benefit package and work-life balance with a 37.5-hour work week, paid holidays, and vacation, personal, and sick time. For more information, visit State Benefits.

Additionally, in the upcoming months, INDOT will be hosting multiple hiring fair events at various locations throughout the state. The next hiring fair will be held on Thursday, June 24th.

Representatives are available at all hiring fair events to share information about starting a career at INDOT, answer any questions, and help candidates through the application process. More details will be presented closer to the hiring event.

Visit INDOTJobs for a list of all open INDOT positions, or text INDOT Careers to 468311 for more information.