Indiana Democrats to pursue legalizing pot during 2022 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana Democratic Party announced Monday it will call for the legalization of recreational marijuana during the 2022 legislative session.

Mike Schmuhl, Indiana Democratic Party Chairman, made the announcement in an email. In it, Schmuhl says legalizing pot would “bring transformational – and positive – changes to Indiana.” He claims 80 percent of Indiana residents support some form of legalization.

Schmuhl adds that if the Indiana Republican Party does not join Democrats in the legalization effort, Democrats will make it a major issue in the 2022 mid-term elections.

Here’s how pot legalization would benefit Indiana according to Schmuhl:

The state’s ag and business communities will have the opportunity to create another revenue stream for the Indiana General Assembly, We’ll create a lot more good-paying jobs — and compete with surrounding states in the process, All Hoosiers – including veterans and seniors – will have access to the therapeutic benefits of cannabis, Indiana can deliver a solid punch in the fight against the opioid epidemic, Legalization is another opportunity to expunge criminal records of Hoosiers who were arrested for simple possession, It’s just the right thing to do.

Recreational marijuana has been legalized in 18 states and the District of Columbia.

WANE 15 has reached out to the Indiana Republican Party for comment.