FISHERS, Ind. (WANE) – Fishers Police arrested a daycare employee Tuesday on 19 counts of felony battery following an investigation that started in March when a parent allegedly found a handprint bruise on their child.

On March 16, a parent reported to police that their child came home from Kiddie Academy Daycare on Olio Road with a bruise in the shape of a handprint on her leg, according to a release from Fishers Police. The parent told police they contacted the daycare immediately and met with the owner to review footage of the classroom.

Police said the video showed the daycare employee, 23-year-old Molly C. Taxter, inappropriately touching the child. The daycare’s owner fired Taxter that same day, according to the release.

Taxter, from Noblesville, was charged with two counts of Level 5 felony battery and 17 counts of Level 6 felony battery. Taxter was taken to the Hamilton County Jail, police said.

Detectives have identified multiple victims, but believe there could be additional children involved, the release said. Police would like to speak with any parent of a child that attended the Kiddie Academy Daycare from January 2023 to March 16 and has reason to believe their child suffered an injury there.

Fishers Police have established a hotline for parents to call. The number is 317-595-3317.