Indiana is number 7 in the country for overdose deaths since 2013

City and county officials in the area expect their first installment of money from the $26 billion U.S. opioid settlement at the end of October or early November.

The state’s share of the national opioid settlement amounts to more than half a billion dollars..

The settlement and the opioid epidemic were the topics of discussion at today’s 2022 Northern Indiana Opioid and Mental Health Summit.

Officials from the Indiana Attorney General’s office, county health departments, mental health and substance abuse providers like the Bowen Center and regional hospital systems, local and county officials, prosecutors and judges were part of several panels. The event was held in New Haven, Indiana at the Orchid Reception Hall, hosted by New Haven Mayor Steven McMichael.

Local officials say now the big battle is fentanyl, a drug 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin and is found in nearly every other drug. But prescription opioids were the greater battle starting in 1999, according to the CDC. Steps were taken by states to limit pill mills where people showed up for opioid prescriptions, but the drug overdoses are still climbing or unchanging.

In Allen County, there were 68 drug overdose deaths in 2016. Last year, that number was 173, the highest recorded.

This year, there’ve been 74 overdose deaths with 59 pending toxicology, according to Capt. Kevin Hunter with the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Indiana is number seven when it comes to the top 10 states with the highest number of drug overdose deaths, according to figures from NiceRx. Between 2013 and 2020, more than 17,000 people died from overdoses in the state.

The CDC says more than 932,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose. Nearly 75% of drug overdose deaths in 2020 involved an opioid. Opioids are substances that work in the nervous system of the body or in specific receptors in the brain to reduce the intensity of pain.

A state official from the Indiana Attorney General’s office says it’s up to local communities on how they spend the settlement money, which can be used for prevention, treatment and education.

Cory Voight, director of complex litigation with the office of the Attorney General, said the distributions are based on a combination of metrics that include the number of opioid deaths, the amount of opioids entering the communities, and the number of people with substance abuse disorder within the communities.

“It was intended to capture the severity of the harm in each community,” Voight said Wednesday at the summit. “The attorney’s general office wants the localities to do what they think is best for their communities. The folks in their communities know the best how to use those funds.

“The money is to be used for opioid use disorder, but also co-existing disorders, and co-existing disorders mean other drug use, mental health problems and other things like that,” Voight said.

This year, Allen County will receive about $141,000 out of a total of nearly $857,000 over seven years.

Fort Wayne will see $247,000 out of an expected $1.5 million.

Huntington County, which is partnering with the town of Huntington, will receive $63,000 this year, but together it amounts to about $150,000.

Huntington County Commissioner Tom Wall thinks his county could do more by receiving the whole amount or $336,000 at the initial distribution.

The commissioners, Huntington health department and school officials are teaming up with the city of Huntington and law enforcement to attack the problem together.

At the 2022 Northern Indiana Opioid & Mental Health Summit: U.S. Congressman Jim Banks; Cory Voight, Indiana Attorney General’s office; Tom Wall, Huntington County Commissioner.

The money will be placed in a community foundation fund that Wall is hopeful would increase with other donations, Wall said.

“A lot of commissioners and a lot of public officials would like to see the state bond all the opioid money and let us get it paid upfront so we don’t have to wait seven years. $150,000 does not go very far to get and implement the programs that we need to have in our community,” Wall said.

“Our problem is now,” Wall said. “It started a long time ago.”

With fentanyl now the huge drug problem in the state, Wall said Huntington is no different.

“From hearing from the sheriff’s office and the Huntington city police, this year alone we’ve had 14 overdose deaths. I’m being told we’ve had between 33 and 34 overdoses where people were brought back with Narcan. Narcan is working, but we need to get these people treatment after they get the Narcan and they need the place to go to. And that’s what we’re trying to do in Huntington County with our new facility, the O’Donnell Center.”

The O’Donnell Center has between 30 to 35 beds with another 40 available. Huntington works with Parkview Behavior Health in Allen County and Bowen Center, a mental health provider with a facility in Huntington, currently “overwhelmed with what’s being sent to them,” Wall said.

“We need something for our inmates when they walk out of the jail,” Wall explained. “When they walk out of the jail, they have no one to go to except their drug dealer who put them in there in the first place. Their clothes don’t fit. They have nowhere to go. They don’t know how to get a job. We need someone to come in there and help out with that, and the sheriff has a program to put it together.”

With the combined funds, “we’re going to have a group that’s going to really look at the programs we have to do. We’re very fortunate to have a team in place right off the bat before the money gets here.”

U.S. Congressman Jim Banks, in Allen County for tonight’s Reagan Bean Dinner, briefly appeared to support local communities’ efforts to combat the opioid crisis that has torn lives and families apart.

“Every community I go to in northeast Indiana, the drug epidemic is a hot topic. It’s so important as communities and families struggle with the outcome of drugs pouring into our country like never before, Banks said.

“At the federal level, what we have to recognize is that fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for Americans who are my age, working age Americans 18-45. Three hundred Americans a day die of fentanyl poisoning. We have to recognize where it’s coming from – manufactured in China and entering the U.S. from the southern border between Mexico and the U.S. “

“We’re not doing nearly enough to stop it,” Banks said. “We need to hold China accountable for manufacturing it in the first place. We need to declare war on the Mexican drug cartels. We need to secure the border, and that would go a long way to stopping the flood of it into our country.”

He introduced a bill to stiffen penalties on those who are manufacturing fentanyl and trying to market it to children, including rainbow and candy fentanyl.

A distribution Excel sheet can be found on the state’s website.