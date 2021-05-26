Indiana Catholics again obligated to attend Mass as of June 11

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Practicing Catholics around Indiana will soon be obligated to return to Masses for the first time since March 2020.

In a letter to the Roman Catholic Province of Indianapolis, the umbrella over the five dioceses of Indiana, Bishop Kevin Rhoades said the obligation to attend Mass will be lifted throughout the state effective June 11.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Catholics in Indiana were relieved of the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and other Holy Days of Obligation. As the outbreak improved, many parishes around the area began holding Masses months ago.

The Lifting of the Dispensation from the Obligation of Mass, as the letter was titled, again makes it attending Mass a requirement for practicing Catholics in good standing.

“With the decrease of cases in our state, the widespread availability of vaccines and following the guidance of public health officials, we are now able to safely accommodate more parishioners for Masses,” Bishop Rhoades wrote.

Sunday Masses will return the weekend of June 12-13.

Rhoades outlined a few exceptions: