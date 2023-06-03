SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WANE) — A Southern Indiana businessman paid for services using fraudulent checks, totaling $302,000 in stolen monies.

Indiana State Police received a tip from a victim that John Gibbs paid $10,000 worth of services with a fraud check. Gibbs is the owner of Gibbs Innovative Manufacturers Inc (GIM Inc).

According to the ISP report, there are multiple other vendors who are potential victims and owed large payments by GIM Inc. Those vendors included various contractors in southern Indiana and a locally based financial institution.

ISP put a warrant out for Gibb’s arrest. The 57-year-old was arrested on counts of Corruption Business Practice, Level 5 and 6 Felony Fraud and Level 5 and 6 Felony Theft.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) detectives arrested Gibbs Friday at a Simpsonville, Kentucky, hotel he was using as his residence. KSP also arrested Gibbs on related warrants from Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia.