Indiana BMV unveils new driver’s licenses, ID cards

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana has new redesigned driver’s licenses and ID cards with new security features designed to help protect Hoosiers’ identities.

“Technology has come a long way,” said Peter Lacy, the commissioner of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles. “We have the ability to make the most secure driver’s license in the United States.”

For starters, the photo won’t be in color anymore. It’ll now be a black-and-white, laser-engraved image.

“I think that’ll be the most noticeable feature that somebody notices,” Lacy said.

Also, on the bottom of the new card is a window you can see through.

“Depending on the angle of the card, you will actually kind of see either a gold background or even a clear background,” said Kevin Garvey, the bureau’s chief operating officer. “The really neat part about this image is when you flip the card over to the back, you’ll actually see the image again as well.”

There also are special inks that help authenticate the cards, but they can only be seen under ultraviolet light.

“We have the Indiana seal with the torch and the stars,” Lacy said.

On the bottom, right corner of the front, Hoosiers will feel something different about the printed birthdate.

“What’s unique about this is the fact that it’s actually raised or tactile,” Garvey said while showing the physical feature on the card. “You can actually feel that on the card. That’s a great tool for law enforcement to use to check the validity of the card.”

“We take the security of those cards very seriously and want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to protect your identity,” Lacy said. “We run your image against other images in our database to make sure nobody is stealing your identity and make sure your identity is safe.”

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles said Hoosiers can get one of the new cards if theirs expire soon. By mid-July, all branched across the state will offer the cards. The goal is for all Hoosiers to have one of the cards by 2026.

