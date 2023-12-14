INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) The man who was named the 1969 Indiana Mr. Basketball and went on to a storied career in college and two professional basketball leagues has passed away. George McGinnis was 73.

According to a press release from the Indiana Pacers, McGinnis died Thursday morning from complications from a cardiac arrest suffered last week at his home.

McGinnis starred on an unbeaten Indianapolis Washington High School team that won the 1969 state championship. He then led the Big Ten in scoring and rebounding as a sophomore at Indiana University before jumping to the American Basketball Association (ABA) the year before bob Knight took the coaching helm at IU.

He then helped guide the Pacers to two of their three ABA championships. He earned the ABA’s co-most valuable player (with Julius Erving) in the 1974-75 season. McGinnis then moved on to the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA, where he was twice named an All-Star. He later played for the Denver Nuggets before returning to the Indiana Pacers, closing his 11-year professional basketball career in 1982.

Former NBA star George McGinnis speaks during his enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

At 6’8, 235 pounds, McGinnis defined the position of “power” forward but was also a tremendous rebounder, floor leader, and teammate. In the 1975 ABA playoffs, for example, he averaged 32.3 points, 15.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists.

As 1969 Mr. Basketball, he was best known for his 53-point, 30-point rebound performance in the Indiana’s All-Star victory over Kentucky in Louisville’s Freedom Hall.

Although plagued by severe back issues in later life, McGinnis was affable, approachable, and immensely loyal to his friends, former teammates and former Pacers coach Bobby “Slick” Leonard. He was also a successful businessman, forming and running GM Supply, a wholesale industrial supply firm.

The son of Willie and Burnie McGinnis, George married his high school sweetheart, Lynda, who passed in 2019. He is survived by his sister, Bonnie.

The burial will be private, but a celebration of life will take place in Gainbridge Fieldhouse after the first of the year. Details to be announced.