FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced Thursday it has awarded a total of $64,000 to 32 creative entrepreneurs across Indiana — including four in Fort Wayne — to fund art projects.

Each project will support the pursuit of a clearly defined business goal that also supports the entrepreneur’s community.

“These artists represent the incredible talent and entrepreneurial work that can be found in every corner of the Hoosier state,” said Miah Michaelsen, executive director of the IAC. “We are proud to support this creative and economic growth across Indiana.”

The four winners from Fort Wayne were Lyndy Bazile, Celeste Lengerich, Leslie Noel and Ngozi Rogers.

The funds were part of the IAC’s On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator program, which aims to teach entrepreneurship to artists and creative professionals by focusing on a portfolio career, a community-engaged artistic practice and key business concepts.