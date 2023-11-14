FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For the first time since the pandemic, the Indiana Artisan Holiday Marketplace will return to the Summit City. This holiday market isn’t like your standard holiday craft bazaars that happen every weekend heading up to the gift-giving season.

Indiana Artisan has been around for 15 years. It’s a non-profit organization that seeks out exceptional homemade products in the state of Indiana. From there, this collection of professional artists are able to grow their skills and expand their own small businesses.

The incredible works that these artisans create are state-sanctioned with the Indiana Artisan designation, meaning their product was thoroughly evaluated and tested by other professional in the field to earn the title of being one of the best products in Indiana.

Of the 200+ artisans in Indiana Artisan, 30 of them will be coming together at Electric Works this upcoming weekend. You are invited to speak with them and learn about their creations. Some of the artisans will be hosting live demonstrations, as well.

Ros Demaree, Executive Director of Indiana Artisan, said that many of these artists live and work in very small communities. While their prices may be higher, it allows the artisans to continue to work and create their finest products with the highest quality.

The Holiday Marketplace will be inside Electric Works in the GE Club. They will be open Friday from 4-9pm and Saturday from 10am-4pm.

Tickets to the marketplace are $8 for adults. 14 and under are free. A group of 4 may purchase tickets for the price of 3 ($24) this weekend, as well.