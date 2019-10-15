Indiana AG Hill visits Allen County Right to Life fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill was one of many at the Allen County Right to Life fundraiser Monday evening.

Hill said the investigation into Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, the former abortion doctor, is still ongoing, though he hopes the investigation will end soon and bring closure to those affected by it.

“This whole thing that has come out has reopened a wound that I didn’t know I had, and I’m really glad that the ugliness from my past can be used for good,” said Rachel Kelly, a woman who had two abortions performed by Klopfer.

“When I saw his face on TV, that was the first time I have seen his face since that day.”

Klopfer was an abortion doctor who lived in Will County, Illinois and performed abortions in Fort Wayne, Gary, and South Bend. After his death in early September, his family found over 2,000 preserved fetal remains.

“I think it’s important to see here that the fetal remains law, which was approved by the Supreme Court in May, indicates that Indiana was on the right track for fetal remains to be buried or cremated,” Hill said. “It’s an absolutely necessary law in order to protect the interests of the unborn.”

Hill is working to resolve the Klopfer investigation to provide closure for patients like Kelly.

She has advice to those women suffering in silence: don’t bury it. Open up about it, because that is where the healing is.

The Attorney General’s office has set up a phone number to call with questions or concerns about fetal remains connected to Klopfer. The hotline can be found at (317) 234-6663.