FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Handmade signs to advertise pumpkins on the city’s north side seem to have something in common beyond the spray paint.

They were originally signs for something – or someone – else.

Like State Rep. Bob Morris’ (R-Dist. 84) campaign.

“In the past week or so, I’ve been seeing a lot of these signs out and about that say ‘Pumpkins – Lima Road,'” Morris explained. “Little did I realize that this entrepreneur was taking my sign and putting his on one side.

“But you can see what’s on the other side,” he added, revealing one of his campaign signs.

Other candidates and businesses are beneath the pumpkin signs, too.

Morris is running unopposed in 2022.

He said each of his signs can cost $10, not including the gas and manpower to place them.

Morris can sympathize with someone trying to get the word out.

“I love the entrepreneurial spirit. I want this guy to make a good living, but you can’t steal someone else’s signs and put your sign on my sign, you know what I mean?”

Stealing or tampering with election signs in Indiana can be a Class A misdemeanor. Morris told WANE 15 the police are involved to help recover the signs but he does not think any charges would be filed.

Morris said his campaign staff will go around to strip the duct tape off and try to get his signs back out.