Incubus postpones Sept. 6 show at Foellinger Theatre after one tests positive for COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rock band Incubus has postponed their September 6 concert at Foellinger Theatre due to a positive case of COVID-19 in the band’s team.

The band issued this statement:

“We regret to announce there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Incubus touring party. Out of an abundance of caution, the concert in Fort Wayne scheduled Monday, September 6, has been postponed. Once a new date has been announced a refund window will open and all previously purchased tickets will be honored. The members of Incubus have asked us to convey their appreciation for the love and support of Fort Wayne fans throughout these unprecedented times and promise to keep everyone posted with more info soon.”

Updates on a new concert date will be posted at FoellingerTheatre.org and Foellinger Theatre’s Facebook page when more information is available.