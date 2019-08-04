Inaugural Harvester Homecoming to be held Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — International Harvester is set to hold a homecoming event to celebrate the company’s long history in Fort Wayne dating back to the 1920’s.

Harvester Homecoming will be held on Saturday, August 10, at Scout Park Conference Center, 2300 Meyer Road at 10 a.m. Admission is free to the public with donations to Harvester Homecoming charity initiative.

Money raised will help the nonprofit continue raising awareness about International’s history in Fort Wayne. The group’s long-term goal is to have a museum to showcase that history.

The event will feature a display of vintage Harvester trucks, a gallery of rare Scouts, and bus tours of the former facilities.

At its peak, International Harvester employed more than 10,000 workers. The company closed in 1983.

Organizers of the homecoming event hope it reunites former employees and introduces a new generation to the classic trucks. They expect attendance to be in the thousands.

“We want those who do not know what International Harvester was or what the trucks were and still are,” said Jerry Betley, co-founder of Harvester Homecoming. “We would like for them to understand that. We would like them to understand the family of International Harvester of the employees and their relationships.”

