In person registration for FWCS to start Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you missed or we unable to use the online registration for Fort Wayne Community Schools, in-person, drive-thru registration starts Thursday.

Those attending one of the sessions Thursday, Friday or Monday should go to their child’s school and bring a photo ID and two proofs of residency, such as a utility bill, bank statement, etc. New students will also need proof of age, such as a birth certificate, and immunization records.

Registration is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23 and 8 a.m. to noon Friday, July 24 and Monday, July 27.

For families with complex situations like homelessness, residing with a family member or friend or another unusual situation, the FWCS Family and community Engagement Center will also hold registrations on Thursday, Friday and Monday as well as Tuesday, July 28 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to noon.