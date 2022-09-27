FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (IMP) announced plans to host an open house in October regarding a $32 million project IMP has planned in downtown Fort Wayne.

The project will upgrade equipment at numerous substations, rebuild transmission lines, and relocate transmission lines.

The 60-year-old transmission lines consist of aging wooden poles that no longer meet operational standards and require updating. IMP says rebuilding these lines will strengthen the local power grid and improve the lines’ operational performance by reducing the need for frequent maintenance.

The upgrades will also reduce the likelihood of power outages and improve the recovery of service if power outages to occur.

The open house will be held Oct. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Promenade Park in the Park Foundation Pavilion. Residents and community members are invited to attend the open house to learn more about the project and ask questions.

Community members can also go to IMP’s virtual open house website to access information, view an interactive map and submit comments.