iMACK Barber Lounge sets kids up for confident start to new school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Back-to-school prep has officially kicked off and the community is giving back.

iMACK Barber Lounge was busy Sunday helping families as they prepare for school to start back up. From noon to six at their storefront in Glenbrook Square Mall they offered free back-to-school haircuts and gave away 100 backpacks.

Owner Mark “Mack V” Vachon said it’s his way of giving back to the community that got him where he is today.

“I grew up in this community, it’s nothing greater than being able to come back and give to the people who I’ve seen grow up, who’ve seen me grow up,” said Vachon. “So it’s a real fulfilling feeling.”

Vachon said he was inspired to do this because he remembered a time when his Uncle Gene gave him a bad haircut before the school year and it affected his confidence. He added that getting a good haircut is a small thing that can build confidence for kids as they start off another school year.