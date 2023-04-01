(WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power is working to restore power across northeast Indiana following storms from Friday.

As of 8:30 p.m. Saturday, more the 70% of customers have power restored, according to I&M officials. Approximately 3,500 customers remain without service.

I&M customers in Fort Wayne and Muncie areas are expected to regain power by 11:00 p.m. Saturday. Those in northeast Allen County are expected to have power restored by 11:00 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say most of the outages occurred in Fort Wayne, northeast Allen County, Muncie and the Marion area. Damage assessors discovered 109 broken or damaged poles and 245 individual spans of wires down,

