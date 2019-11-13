“I’m with the Band” social media challenge supports local music program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A campaign to support the b Instrumental program launched Wednesday at Sweetwater Sound.

The event started with FWCS students who have benefited from the b Instrumental program. Sweetwater founder Chuck Surack helped kick off the campaign by playing “Hot Cross Buns” and invited others to “Join the Band” by posting their own rendition of the song on social media. b Instrumental provides musical instruments at no cost to FWCS students beginning in seventh-grade. They get to keep the instruments through high school.

“I think it’s so important to get instruments into the hands of young people. Music education is something that will affect them for the rest of their life,” says Chuck Surack, the founder of Sweetwater, “There are all kinds of studies that show that learning to play an instrument allows them to not only be better adults but better students, better with their math, better with a lot of subjects.”

The hope is that the “I’m With The Band Social Media Challenge” will engage residents, students, teachers, community leaders, supporters, and all others that are willing to participate by playing “Hot Cross Buns” to spread the word about b Instrumental. There will also be the opportunity to support the program with a donation.

How to Participate in the Challenge:

Record your 30-second or less personal I’m With The Band Challenge Video

Sample script: My name is ______ and I’m With The Band. I support Fort Wayne Community Foundation’s b Instrumental program. This program provides instruments to middle and high school students who want to participate in band or orchestra. What an incredible opportunity for our community’s young people. To prove that I’m With The Band, here’s my version of “Hot Cross Buns.”

Play “Hot Cross Buns” by any method of your choosing – be creative!

Challenge three new people to prove they are With The Band!

Encourage people to visit binstrumental.org for more information and to donate.

Share video to your social media pages (or on the FWCS Foundation page) using #ImWithTheBandFWCS and tag those who are being challenged.

b Instrumental is a program that puts musical instruments into the hands of 7th graders to use through highs school. When they turn the instruments back in they are refurbished and given to another student. The b Instrumental program also provides opportunities for small group instruction, collaboration between middle and high schools, and free summer music camps. b Instrumental increases opportunities for all students to benefit from the positive academic and social impact a musical instrument can have on student achievement. Started in 2016, the program is already showing success. The over 320 students now participating in b Instrumental attend school at higher rates than non-participating students and are less likely to be chronically absent. Their rates of disciplinary consequences are lower than other students and grade point averages and standardized test scores are significantly higher.