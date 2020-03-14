I&M to suspend non-payment disconnects amid COVID-19 concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power has announced they are temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment.

In a release, the company says it has to do with the spread of COVID-19. The following is taken from the release by I&M:

“We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy and well. Indiana Michigan Power is committed to doing what we can to help our customers, our employees, and the communities we serve as we navigate this uncertain time.”

If customers in Indiana have concerns or questions, they can reach the I&M Customer Operations Center at 1-800-311-4634.

The suspension comes a day after I&M announced that the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) has approved a 5.7 percent rate hike request.