FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With temperatures dropping and winter quickly approaching, families will soon have to worry about monitoring their thermostat to ensure their house stays comfortably warm.

However, a recent Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) survey showed that the ideal temperature for a home can lead to objecting viewpoints among many households.

I&M surveyed over 8,000 customers for its 2nd annual “Thermostat Rumble” survey and found that many disagree on what temperature their thermostat should be at.

The survey showed 56% of respondents prefer the thermostat to be between 70 and 73 degrees in the colder months, while 39% of people in the survey want the thermostat under 70 degrees, and 5% of respondents keep their thermostats over 74 degrees.

“Winter is the most fun season to be able to go out and have fun in the snow, but it’s also a World War every season between myself, the husband and the kid fighting over what the temperature in the house should be,” one customer said.

Even if the household does reach a consensus on an appropriate temperature, the survey also showed that 38% of customers admitted to changing the temperature behind the household’s back.

“When my kids were younger and lived at home, I had to keep a lockbox over the thermostat because they would turn it up to 90 degrees,” another customer said.

Another point of contention the survey addressed is when people prefer to turn the heat on for the first time.

A fast majority of respondents (76%) said they turn up they heat when they begin to get cold, while 20% of customers said they wait until the household begins to wear winter coats.

I&M said heating costs can be reduced about 3% for each degree of adjustment.

The company also suggested setting the thermostat to 55 degrees when going on vacation as the lower temperature will save energy while still preventing water pipes from freezing.