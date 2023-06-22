FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) now has a Spanish language option for visitors to its website.

According to a press release from I&M, customers will be able to access account information, safety guides, and other important information in their preferred language. I&M noted it receives on average 1,800 calls a month from customers who feel more comfortable speaking in Spanish.

“Indiana Michigan Power is extremely excited about offering a Spanish-version of our website to

our customers to make their lives and doing business with us easier,” said Katie Davis, vice

president External Affairs and Customer Experience. “The launch of the Spanish language site

is the newest example of how we are constantly integrating new features to enhance our

customers’ experience and further outreach opportunities.”

Customers are able to read in Spanish electrical safety and energy efficiency tips, outage

communications – including how to report an outage — billing assistance information, program

offerings and information about our employees and community involvement.

Customers can change the language preference on www.IndianaMichiganPower.com simply by

clicking the word “Español” on the top right corner. As always, if customers need assistance, our

Customer Solutions Center is available 24/7 at 1-800-311-4634 or you can reach out to I&M via

our social media channels on Facebook and Twitter at @IN_MI_Power.