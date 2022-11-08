FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same.

He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash.

He’s accused of making off with hundreds of dollars of cash from multiple spas in Fort Wayne and Vincennes.

And now he’s facing charges.

Allen County and Knox County prosecutors have filed multiple armed robbery charges against a 25-year-old Worthington man who they say spent the last half of August terrorizing women working at the spas.

Warrants for the arrest of Davis Richard Miller have been filed in Allen County, though he was previously being held in Knox County Jail.

According to Allen Superior Court documents, Miller is accused of robbing the Sunshine Spa in Vincennes on August 13.

Later, investigators began linking him to robberies at Harmony Massage at 918 Woodland Plaza Run and Serenity Massage Spa at 5826 Challenger Pkwy. – both of which are in Fort Wayne, according to court documents.

Those massage parlors were each robbed at least twice by the same man between August 15 and August 25, court documents said.

When questioned by detectives, Miller is accused of telling them in court documents that he:

“Knew the massage places were doing illegal sexual favors, so I’m going to raise hell and get as much money as I can, that’s why I went on this rampage.”

Investigators used surveillance footage from inside the spas, noting in court documents the suspect in each of the robberies had the same “physical appearance, mannerisms, and MO” of Miller.