FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher Francis Mustapha retired from teaching in 2011, he knew his work wasn’t done. He felt he was being called home for a bigger purpose with a bigger impact.

Francis Mustapha grew up in a small village in Sierra Leone. Education was not important to many people in that village – but to his father it was. It all started with a visit to a nurse who set up a clinic inside her home. His father took me to this lady and said “We have heard that you have been educated. Here, prove it.”

That nurse – and the knowledge she gained through her education saved Mustapha’s life… Malaria and other diseases are the number one cause of death in Sierra Leone – and had already claimed the lives of six of his siblings before he they were five years old.

When his father saw what a difference an education can make, he sent Mustapha and his siblings to school. Mustapha then came to the United States – and wanted to teach the importance of education to the youth here.

He may have retired from teaching,but his work wasn’t done. He splits his time in Fort Wayne and in Sierra Leone. When he’s not visiting his kids and grandchildren, he’s in Sierra Leone, building the Madina Village.

“It’s always been my hope, my goal that someday I’m going to go back and build a school, in that area, and give the children coming up the opportunity to have a education.” Francis Mustapha

By 2013, the school was up and ready to welcome students. Even with a school built, there were still high cases of illnesses and deaths among the children in the school. So he decided to provide a health center.

The school is up and running, and the clinic is continuing to make progres. All in his hometown that he thought would never have something like this. A dream he could only dream of has finally become a reality, with the help of his community in Africa and in Fort Wayne.

If you would like to join his mission and help Francis in his goals, you can visit their website.