Four eggs are visible on I&M’s Falcon Cam on March 22, 2022. I&M said four more eggs have been found in the nesting box in 2023.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For over two decades, peregrine falcons have laid eggs atop the tallest building in Fort Wayne: the Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) Center.

This year is no different as the I&M Falcon Cam has captured a peregrine falcon taking care of four eggs in a nesting box at the top of the building.

According to I&M, the first egg could be spotted on March 13 and the fourth egg could be spotted on March 19.

“The Falcon Cam is popular with avian fans, local students and people tuning in from all over the world,” said Kelly Rentschler, External Affairs manager. “We are excited to have eggs in the nest again this year and look forward to naming and banding the chicks in a few months.

The falcon pair that laid the eggs are believed to have laid at least 33 eggs in the nesting box since 2013, according to I&M.

The livestream is a collaborative effort between I&M, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center, and it can be watched either on I&M’s website or on the company’s YouTube channel.